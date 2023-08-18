Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 47,403 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $83,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 24.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 106.9% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 202,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average is $271.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

