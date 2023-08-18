Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,007 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $36,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 249,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.61. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.