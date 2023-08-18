Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $217,894.06 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $217,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $223,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,000.00.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 867,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,253. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

