Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $62,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.