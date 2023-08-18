BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

BSIG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,156. The firm has a market cap of $866.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,382,000 after acquiring an additional 93,803 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 359,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

