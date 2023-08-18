Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.97. 598,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,942. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.