Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $827.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

