Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.