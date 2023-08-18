Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $22.90

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

