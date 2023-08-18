Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $13.88

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.34. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

