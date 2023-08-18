Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $13.88

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on JELD. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Trading Down 6.3 %
NYSE:JELD opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.34. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JELD-WEN
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.