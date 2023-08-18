Brokers Offer Predictions for National Health Investors, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

