Brokers Set Expectations for CuriosityStream Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CuriosityStream in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CURI opened at $0.84 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $69,523.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 161,530 shares of company stock valued at $167,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

