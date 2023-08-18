Brokers Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

