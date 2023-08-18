Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.7 %

BKD opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

