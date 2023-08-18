Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 65,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

