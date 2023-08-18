Brookline Capital Management Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LSTA opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTA. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

