Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

Shares of BUHPF opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 52-week low of C$6.04 and a 52-week high of C$7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.59.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy centers, arrhythmia centers, behavioral health centers, breast centers, breastfeeding clinics, home service centers, clinics yangon, COVID-19 recovery clinics, heart valve centers, robotic surgery centers, spine institute, rehabilitation centers, children's (pediatrics) centers, colorectal surgery centers, complex coronary artery intervention centers, comprehensive sleep clinics, cornea transplant centers, dental centers, diagnostic centers, diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, dialysis centers, digestive disease centers, ear, nose and throat centers, emergency centers, endocrinology, diabetes and clinical nutrition centers, esperance, expatriate liaison centers, eye centers, fertility centers and IVF clinics, gastrointestinal motility centers, health screening centers, hearing and balance clinics, heart institute, holistic wound care centers, horizon regional cancer centers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy centers, intensive care unit, and medical clinics.

