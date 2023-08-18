Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
Shares of BUHPF opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 52-week low of C$6.04 and a 52-week high of C$7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.59.
About Bumrungrad Hospital Public
