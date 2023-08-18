Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Bunge Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 999,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $186,143,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,405,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,061,000 after buying an additional 138,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

