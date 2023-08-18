Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bunge by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

