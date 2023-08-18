Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bunzl from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bunzl Trading Down 0.1 %

Bunzl Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

