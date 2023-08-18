Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $169.80

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $169.80, but opened at $173.73. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $174.02, with a volume of 108,195 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 15.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $74,394,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

