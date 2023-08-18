Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.