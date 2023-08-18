Burney Co. Has $13.32 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the quarter. Middleby comprises about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burney Co. owned 0.17% of Middleby worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.51. 97,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $447,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

