Burney Co. Has $26.60 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.3% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $24.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,482.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,477.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,508.08. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.