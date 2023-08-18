Burney Co. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.83. 34,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $81,157.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,219.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,401. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.