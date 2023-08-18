Burney Co. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,198.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,294.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,406.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

