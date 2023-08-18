Burney Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.42. 1,603,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.70 and a 200 day moving average of $386.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

