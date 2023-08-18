Burney Co. Purchases 40,385 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2,592.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.63. 57,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.53. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $269.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,003 shares of company stock worth $14,230,675. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

