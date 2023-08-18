Burney Co. Sells 3,206 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 198.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $104.97. 78,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,102. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.