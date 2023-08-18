Burney Co. Sells 4,834 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.36. 529,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.69 and a 200 day moving average of $486.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $460.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

