BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 916,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

