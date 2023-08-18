C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after buying an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after buying an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

