CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 7.48%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $256,941,000,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 845.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 154,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

