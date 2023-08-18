Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.67. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.