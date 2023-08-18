Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $178.09. 3,635,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,092. The company has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

