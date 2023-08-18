Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,060,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,476,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $682.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

