CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CalAmp

CalAmp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.84. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 628,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 126,469 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 155,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 969,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.