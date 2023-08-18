California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of CWT opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.43. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. State Street Corp boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,387,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after buying an additional 440,751 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $19,347,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

