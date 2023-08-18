Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.15

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.15 and traded as low as C$35.10. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at C$35.23, with a volume of 3,575 shares trading hands.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$735.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.89%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

