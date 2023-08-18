Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE CM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 513,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,704. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.0% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

