Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 291,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

