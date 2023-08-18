CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $201,772.33 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,099.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00247109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.27 or 0.00725183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00554775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00059340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00115313 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

