CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $203,826.31 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,367.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00246754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00701843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00544819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00059031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00110256 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.