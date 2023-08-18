Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

