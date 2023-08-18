Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Chardan Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 73,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

