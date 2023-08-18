Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CHK opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,464,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

