Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.45.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$39.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$39.16 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.85%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

