Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,942,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 486.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,981. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.86.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

