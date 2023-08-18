Capula Management Ltd Has $490,000 Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,978,957,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.