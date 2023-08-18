Capula Management Ltd Invests $539,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.57 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

